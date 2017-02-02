Clady residents to be consulted over HGV headache

PLANS to ban lorries from Clady have moved closer following an announcement from the North’s Roads Minister that he intends to commence consultation on the issue.

Large HGV vehicles regularly use the village as a gateway to Donegal. But residents say they pose a health and safety risk, particularly at a junction outside St Columba’s Primary School.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard visited Clady late last year and saw first hand the difficulties lorries pose when using the village to get across the border.

Revealing plans for a period of consultation on the matter, Mr Hazzard said recently, “The issue of HGV traffic using the village, essentially as a short cut, is a massive problem for residents. I was really struck by the enormity of the problem when I visited last November and witnessed a high volume of these vehicles causing traffic chaos.

“These vehicles block the roads, are a safety hazard for pedestrians – especially school children, the elderly and cyclists. The historic bridge with its seven arches could be at risk of damage by these vehicles and I would like to see a weight restriction introduced.

“My officials had a productive meeting with the PSNI before Christmas to work through the practicalities of an enforcement scheme and I am awaiting confirmation on this solution. I am also seeking a meeting to discuss proposals with Donegal County Council which includes proposing suitable signage on the N15.

“It is distressing for the residents to have to endure these vehicles passing through what was once a tranquil village,” he continued.

“I know that the consultation with the residents will be welcome news and I want to ensure that the scheme that is developed, in conjunction with other key stakeholders, will provide the most expedient outcome for all.”