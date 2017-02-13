Consumer Council to visit Derg following bank closure

THE Consumer Council is running a drop in event in Castlederg library on February 16 for those affected by recent bank branch closures in the area.

Staff from the Consumer Council will provide information about managing bank accounts, switching, making payments, banking safely as well as answering any queries.

The move comes after the Bank of Ireland became the latest branch to pull out of the Tyrone town.

The Consumer Council’s Maeve Holly said that since 2010, almost a third of all bank branches across the North had shut their doors.

“The way we bank has been changing in recent years and many consumers are now choosing to use different ways to bank, such as online or telephone banking. However, some people still value face-to-face contact. Since 2010, we have seen almost a third of bank branches close in Northern Ireland. We are running this information session to help local consumers get the best from their bank account.”

There will be two sessions on February 16 in Castlederg library: 11-1pm and 2-4pm. For information contact Ronan Convery at the Consumer Council on 02890 251600.