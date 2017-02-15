CONWAY, Mary

CONWAY (née Lynch) (Strabane) February 12th 2017 at Altnagelvin Hospital, Mary, R.I.P., 10 Newtown Street, Strabane. Beloved wife of Billy and sister of the late Celine, James, Patsy, Kathleen and Anna. Funeral took place from her brother-in-law John Conway’s home, 24 Glenvish Hill on Tuesday February 14th at 9.15 am for Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, nephews, nieces and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.