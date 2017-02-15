+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com
Strabane Chronicle Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

CONWAY, Mary

Posted: 2:34 pm February 15, 2017

CONWAY (née Lynch) (Strabane) February 12th 2017 at Altnagelvin Hospital, Mary, R.I.P., 10 Newtown Street, Strabane. Beloved wife of Billy and sister of the late Celine, James, Patsy, Kathleen and Anna. Funeral took place from her brother-in-law John Conway’s home, 24 Glenvish Hill on Tuesday February 14th at 9.15 am for Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, nephews, nieces and family circle.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Strabane Chronicle.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Strabane Chronicle is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 15 Main Street, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, BT82 8AS