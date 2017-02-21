Cricket star’s missing medallion sparks investigation

POLICE in India are on the hunt for a priceless MBE medallion awarded to Strabane cricketer Bobby Rao by the Queen.

Bobby, a former Irish international and most recently coach of the North West Warriors, has been back in India since 2015 where he has been working as director of the Hyderabad Cricket Academy of Excellence.

It was while visiting the Aurora Degree College in Hyderabad that the MBE medal he was awarded five years ago vanished.

Bobby Rao was the first Indian test cricketer ever to receive an MBE and was presented with it in recognition of both his sporting achievements and his work promoting multi-culturalism.

Speaking at the time, he said, “The MBE had a lot to do with the positive effects brought about by cricket in the times of ethnic tensions. I went to schools and used cricket to build bridges between the two communities during the troubled times in Ireland. I started cricket in Catholic schools and the other schools. This contribution was recognised as well as my role as a coach. In the end it was a great honour.”

Now though a police investigation is under way into the whereabouts of the MBE medal.

Speaking from Hyderabad this week Bobby said that contrary to press reports in India that the award had been stolen, he believes he has lost it.

“I normally take it with me to show the young people and on this occasion I was visiting a school with 4,000 students,” he said.

“I have no idea where I lost it but I’m deeply distressed by what has happened and I have spoken to the police about it. I worked hard for the medal and I thought I would share it with the people here. So I’m very disappointed but hopefully I will get it back.”

In India Bobby has been coaching the Hyderabad county team. And similar to the magic he spun here in Ireland on so many occasions, he has worked wonders with his latest players. Since Bobby took over, Hyderabad has moved from the bottom of the leagues to become the eighth highest ranked team in India.