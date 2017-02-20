‘Cross border’ race should continue after Brexit

One of the biggest events on the local athletics calendar, the local half marathon will return for a fourth successive year on Sunday, May 14.

The cross border event has proven popular with seasoned and novice runners alike in recent years with runners from all over Ireland and beyond joining the sizeable local entry in the 1,200 strong field.

However with concerns being expressed regarding a hard border between Strabane and Lifford following a Brexit, it was feared that the current cross border aspect of the popular run might have to be dropped.

This week though, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said that it is monitoring the current Brexit process closely and “the potential local impact of any change to the current free movement of goods and people between the two jurisdictions”.

They said, “Council have worked closely with Strabane – Lifford Athletics Club to successfully host the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon over the last three years and it hopes to continue that relationship with the concept of a cross border event after Brexit.”

Registrations for the race are now open at www.derrystrabane.com/halfmarathon.

The race will cost £22 when the Early Bird offer ends on Sunday, March 19 while the 5k entry fee is £6.

For further Information contact: halfmarathon@derrystrabane.com or Derry City and Strabane District Council Tel: 028 7125 3253.