Delight as Newtownstewart play park gets go ahead

A NEWTOWNSTEWART woman who has been campaigning for over two decades for a new play area says she is "over the moon" that planning permission has finally been granted.

Amanda McConomy outlined her gratitude at the news that Derry City and Strabane District Council has approved permission for a play park at lands adjacent to Mourne Park and Mourne Walk in the town. Plan include railings and plinth walls, gates, play equipment, pathways, seats, planting and grassing works.

“I’m really grateful but still shocked that it’s actually happening,” Amanda said.

“Thank God it’s finally happening; the wait has been worth it.”

In May 2014 Amanda McConomy marked the 20 year anniversary of her sister Nicole’s death. Nicole McConomy perished in a sewage plant accident in 1994, aged just eight years old.

At that time Amanda said that this death could have been averted, if children in the area had had a safe play area in which to congregate.

“I don’t really want to take any praise for this,” she said. “I’m just glad that we’re finally getting a play area for local children. It’s a fact that three generations of local children have grown up without a play area.”

She continued, “We’ve had monthly meetings with Colin Kennedy from Derry City and Strabane District Council and he has been brilliant. If it wasn’t for him we wouldn’t be getting what we’re getting.

“It’s just fantastic. We’re waiting on funding now but after that, it’ll only be a matter of time. Even if we have to wait another year, I’ll be happy enough. We’ve waited this long.

“I’m just over the moon and so grateful to everyone that has helped along the way.”

At a recent meeting of council’s Planning Committee, approval was also given for a new play park in adjacent to Bready Cricket Club at Keery Road in Magheramason. This development will see the development of a new park with play equipment, fencing and gates, footpaths, seating and signage. The proposal also includes a new multi use games area and surrounding ball-stop fencing that will be enhanced with tree planting and grassing.

Welcoming the decisions, the chairperson for the Planning Committee, Cllr John Boyle said he was delighted approval was given for these two significant play park development projects.

“This is great news for the people of Newtownstewart and Magheramason and will bring much benefit to the entire local community in terms of leisure and play provision.”

Council Chief Executive John Kelpie remarked that the two proposed play park development projects were welcome news and reflective of council’s ongoing commitment in its Community Plan/Inclusive Growth Plan to support investment in parks and sports facility provision across the city and district.