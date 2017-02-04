Dessie’s Joshua Tree raffle

IF you missed out on tickets for U2’s Joshua Tree stadium tour this summer, you may still be in luck – if your luck is in.

Local marathon runner Dessie McShane is this week organising an innovative raffle in aid of the Foyle Hospice. Dessie, who plans on running his three outstanding major marathons later this year – Berlin, Chicago and Tokyo – as a three pronged fund-raiser for the local facility, is offering U2 fans the chance to see their idols live at Croke Park, a prize which includes a stay at Dublin’s City West Hotel.

Raffle tickets for this winner-takes-all prize are set to go on sale soon and the best news is – they’re only £2 a pop.

“I wanted to organise a good prize because I want to raise as much money as I can for the hospice,” Dessie remarked this week.

“I think it’s something that people will be interested in and with tickets going on sale for just £2, I’m hoping I’ll be able to sell quite a few.”

U2 announced their Joshua Tree stadium tour earlier this year and reportedly the tickets for the Croke Park gig sold out in a matter of minutes.

Set to take place on July 22, the Irish leg of the tour brings the band back to the same venue where they played the just-released album some 30 years ago.

As yet, only one Dublin concert has been listed. Noel Gallagher has been penned in to provide support on the night.

For his part, Dessie’s completion of the Berlin, Chicago and Tokyo marathons will complete his major haul. Only a select few runners from the North have completed all six majors (including the others, Boston, London and New York) but Dessie is hoping to be the next recipient of the ‘Six Star’ finisher medal.

“As far as I know only one other person in the north west has one of these medals,” Dessie remarked. “So hopefully I can get there. These next three marathons will bring my total to 90 completed.”