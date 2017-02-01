+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com
Strabane Chronicle Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

DEVENNEY, William

Posted: 4:55 pm February 1, 2017

DEVENNEY – (Swindon and formerly of Meetinghouse Street, Strabane) January 27th, 2017 at hospital in Swindon, William, R.I.P. Beloved husband of Susan, much loved father of William Andrew and Brian, dearly loved son of the late Eva and Patrick Devenney and brother of Vera and the late Anna, Dan and Patrick. Funeral to take place in Swindon.
Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, sister, nieces, nephews and family circle.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Strabane Chronicle.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Strabane Chronicle is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 15 Main Street, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, BT82 8AS