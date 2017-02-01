DEVENNEY, William

DEVENNEY – (Swindon and formerly of Meetinghouse Street, Strabane) January 27th, 2017 at hospital in Swindon, William, R.I.P. Beloved husband of Susan, much loved father of William Andrew and Brian, dearly loved son of the late Eva and Patrick Devenney and brother of Vera and the late Anna, Dan and Patrick. Funeral to take place in Swindon.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, sister, nieces, nephews and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul