Drainage issues at Mitchell Park to be addressed

A commitment by Derry City and Strabane District Council to further address drainage issues at Mitchell Park playing fields in Castlederg has been welcomed by Sinn Fein’s Ruairi McHugh.

The Health and Communities Committee which the Derg councillor chairs agreed last Thursday to fund £20,000 in order to allow for drainage work to the playing pitches. The works will be paid for from a pot of money raised through identified efficiency savings in the leisure budget which will see £120,000 in total re-invested into council facilities.

Speaking following the meeting Councillor McHugh said, “Council has an aging stock of leisure facilities that are in need of significant capital development and reinvestment. Although there are medium to long term plans to address council’s leisure facility issues, short term investment is required in order to keep these facilities operational and fit for purpose.

” This drainage project will compliment remedial works already undertaken last year after pitch users brought the unsatisfactory playing conditions to my attention.

“After periods of wet weather the pitch was often declared unplayable leading to the clubs being levied with a fine, so hopefully these works will address the issue once and for all’.”