Father’s plea for politicans help to secure wonder drug

A CASTLEDERG father has asked politicians to help him get the ‘wonder drug’ that has transformed his daughter’s life made available in Northern Ireland.

Liam McHugh, whose daughter Rachel suffers from Cystic Fibrosis, made an emotional plea to councillors at Derry’s Guildhall recently.

He told members of Derry City and Strabane District Council that since Rachel started taking Orkambi as part of a drug trial programme over three years ago, her lung capacity had increased dramatically. He also revealed how she had put on more than a stone in weight and had just completed her first 5K race.

Mr McHugh told councillors, “The drug trials had no side effects.

“It has been total perfection from start to finish, that is how good this drug is.

“Rachel has bags of energy where she never had before. She did her first 5K recently, she was never fit to do anything like that.”

Ireland has the highest rate of Cystic Fibrosis in the world, with one in 19 adults carrying the gene that can cause the disease.

Orkambi has been licensed here since 2015 but the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has not approved it because it is not cost effective, Liam McHugh said.

He said it had been given the green light in several other countries, most recently in Germany. France is to consider introducing it in March while in the Republic of Ireland, talks are ongoing with the manufacturers of the drug.

So far though, efforts to add it to the NHS rota here have been resisted.

“There are around 111 people in Northern Ireland who could benefit from this drug,” Mr McHugh said.

“Rachel has a degree, she has a masters and is currently half way through a PHD, all in psychology. She has said herself she should could not have coped with the heavy workload without the drug Orkambi.

“The price of it was about £104,000 per year per person but NICE said that was too high and it was turned down. This makes me very angry, knowing that the drug is out there and that it makes a life changing difference to those in need of it. Yet it is classed as too expensive. What price do you put on a life?

“I know that we make our own decisions here in Northern Ireland and we don’t always have to follow suit with England. Wouldn’t it be great if we did? It would be a dream come true.”

Through his own efforts as a marathon runner, Liam McHugh has raised over £140,000 for Cystic Fibrosis sufferers.

He said that from watching his own daughter, he knew the difference Orkambi could make to patients.

“In my eyes it is a cure because I can see what it has done for Rachel. I know what it has done and I know how people out there could be benefiting. We want people to have what Rachel has,” an emotional Mr McHugh added.

Councillors across the chamber and across all parties were visibly moved by the McHugh family’s story.

It was agreed that Derry City and Strabane District Council write to the ten other local authorities across the North, calling for them to exert pressure on Stormont for Orkambi to be made readily available in Northern Ireland. Letters are also to go to Health Minister Michelle O’Neill and Finance Minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir with a view to advancing the introduction of the drug.