First Trust bank to close two branches in Tyrone

First Trust Bank is to close two branches in Tyrone.

The Strabane branch will close on July 28, while the Cookstown branch will close on June 30.

The bank said the closures were in response to changing customer behaviour habits.

Head of First Trust Bank Des Moore said: “Since 2010 we have seen almost a 40% decline in branch usage coupled with a 117% increase in mobile transactions over the past two years and we have had to make the difficult decision to close a number of branches.

“We will be working hard to minimise the impact on the customers and staff concerned.”

He added: “We recognise that the pattern of how customers are managing their finances is rapidly evolving in Northern Ireland as it is across Europe.

“Customers are turning to online, telephone and mobile banking and it is essential that we respond.

“As a result, our transformation programme focuses on building a sustainable business model which allows us to support our customers and the wider Northern Ireland economy in the long term.”