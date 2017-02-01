+44 (0)28 7188 2100
FLETCHER, Jesse

Posted: 4:56 pm February 1, 2017

FLETCHER (née Donaghey) (Ballymagorry and formerly of Enagh Lough), January 31st, 2017 at Melmount Manor, Strabane, Jesse, late of 91 Park Road, Ballymagorry. Beloved wife of the late Jack and much loved sister of the late Kay and Jim. Removal from Quigley’s Funeral Home, Strabane today, Thursday (February 2nd) at 1.30 pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Christ Church, Bowling Green at 2 pm. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.
Deeply regretted by her sorrowing niece, nephews and family circle.
“The Lord is my Shepherd”
Donations in lieu of flowers please to Christ Church, Strabane, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

