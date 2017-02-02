Gallagher not expecting ‘too much trouble’

STRABANIMAL James Gallagher isn’t expecting Israeli opponent Kirill Medvedovsky “to be too much trouble.”

The two men will meet as the main bout on the Bellator 173 card at Belfast’s SSE Arena on February 24.

Advertisement

Gallagher is predicting a quick, albeit painful, lesson for his opponent.

“He’s good, he’s solid and he’ll be one of the best I’ve come up against so far but I don’t think it is going to be too much trouble,” the Strabane man said.

“I think I’ll try and catch him with a few shots, he’ll try and go to the ground but from there it is just going to get worse and worse for him.”

The Strabane pro is looking to make it six from six.

READ FULL STORY IN TODAY’S STRABANE CHRONICLE