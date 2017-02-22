+44 (0)28 7188 2100
GALLAGHER, Paul

Posted: 1:55 pm February 22, 2017

GALLAGHER – 15th February 2017, Paul, R.I.P., 3 Dergmoney Place. Devoted husband of Maura and proud father of Philip and Sean,  dear brother of Billy, Richard, Catherine (Bethancourt), Susie, (Wynne), pre-deceased Elizabeth (McColgan). Funeral took place Saturday following 10 am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church with interment in Drumragh.
Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters-in-law Ruth and Alison, grandchildren Sean, Mark, Ruby, Roise and Grace.
On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy

