Watch: Strabanimal uses win to wish mum happy birthday

JAMES ‘The Strabanimal’ Gallagher wasted no time in extending his unbeaten professional tally when disposing of Israeli Kirill Medvedovsky in Belfast last night and he used the victory to wish his mum a big happy birthday.

Gallagher was the main event on the Bellator fight card and he did not disappoint the packed house who turned out to see him.

It was all over in less than three minutes with Gallagher going toe to toe with Medvedovsky before taking him to the ground and securing the tap out with a rear naked choke.

The win takes the 21-year-old’s pro record to six wins without defeat and speaking afterwards, the hardly out of breath Strabane man appeared to announce his next bout – a showdown on May 19 in London with the American AJ McKee.

Gallagher also had a message for his mum, Doreen, who was in the audience. From the octogan he shouted, “I’d like to say a big thank you to my mother whose birthday it is on Sunday. She’s with me every step of the way and I wouldn’t be here without her.”

Watch the full fight here: