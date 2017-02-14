+44 (0)28 7188 2100
Godfrey fires Ardstraw back to top

Posted: 5:51 pm February 14, 2017
By Tommy Nethery
Lee Warnock and his Ardstraw team-mates back on top

Ardstraw…2
Trojans…1
 
SHARPSHOOTER Robbie Godfrey netted in each half against Derry visitors Trojans to send Ardstraw back to the top of the Northern Ireland Intermediate League.
 
The former Foyle Wanderers striker scored on the stroke of half-time to cancel out Tommy McBride’s opener and, midway through the second period, struck again to secure a seventh league win for Gary Simpson’s men. 
 
And the big games are now coming thick and fast for the Vaughan’s Holm outfit. This weekend Ardstraw travel to second placed Portstewart who are two points behind the North Tyrone outfit but with three games in hand.
 
Simpson’s side-kick Mark McHale admitted Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash was one his players couldn’t afford to lose.
 
“Saturday’s win sets us up for the weekend,” said the Derryman.
 
“It’s going to be tight game down there and defensively we have been playing well. Ideally we need to win but, yeah, we certainly can’t afford to lose it.”
 
On Saturday ex-Derry City player McBride got around the back to head Trojans ahead.
 
The hosts though refused to panic and in the closing exchanges of the half, Godfrey galloped through to round the Trojans keeper and steer into the net.
 
Godfrey then grabbed the winner  by racing between two defenders to find the goalkeeper’s bottom right from a Kyle Mills pass.

FULL STORY IN THIS WEEK’S STRABANE CHRONICLE

