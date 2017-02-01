Grammy-nominated bluegrass band to play Folk Park gig



A Grammy nominated American bluegrass band are looking forward to a ‘special’ gig in the Ulster American Folk Park this Friday night.

‘The ‘Special Consensus Bluegrass Band’ have been coming to tour Ireland every other January since 1997.

During those 20 years the hallowed Bluegrass ground of the Ulster American Folk Park has eluded them… but on Friday, February 3 they will play a special one-off winter bluegrass concert in the Ship and Quayside Gallery.

Advertisement

Formed in the Chicago area in 1975, The Special Consensus is a four-person acoustic bluegrass band.

They boast a repertoire that features traditional bluegrass standards, original compositions by band members and professional songwriters, and songs from other musical genres performed in the bluegrass format.

The band has been led for 40 years by Greg Cahill (banjo/vocals) and features Rick Faris (guitar/vocals), Dan Eubanks (bass/vocals), and newest member Nick Dumas (mandolin/vocals).

They recently won the IBMA Recorded Performance of the Year Award for ‘Fireball’ from their new album ‘Long I Ride’.

The band has released 18 recordings and has appeared on numerous television shows, including The Nashville Network and the Grand Ole Opry at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

International tours have brought the band to Australia, Canada, Europe, South America, Ireland and Britain.

‘The Special C’ has appeared in concert with many symphony orchestras nation-wide and has brought an informative in-school presentation to schools nationally and internationally since 1984.

Band leader Greg Cahill was the recipient of the prestigious IBMA Distinguished Achievement Award in 2011.

The band’s 2012 release ‘Scratch Gravel Road’ was Grammy nominated for Best Bluegrass Album and two songs from the 2014 album ‘Country Boy: A Bluegrass Tribute To John Denver’ won IBMA awards for Recorded Event of the Year and Instrumental Recorded Performance of the Year.

• Tickets for The Ulster American Folk Park performance on Friday, February 3 at 8pm are available online through www.specialc.com or from the Ticketmaster.