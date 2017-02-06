+44 (0)28 7188 2100
Harte hopes the Dubs had a great holiday!

Posted: 4:54 pm February 6, 2017
MIckey Harte hopes the Dubs had a really good holiday!

TYRONE boss Mickey Harte hopes the Dubs really enjoyed their recent holiday in Jamaica!

Following Sunday’s 0-18 to 1-9 win over Roscommon, Harte had already turned his thoughts to Saturday evening’s National League showdown at Croke Park

Harte said: “It might be a test too early, you don’t want to meet the champions so soon in your campaign.

“Having said that, who knows when the best time to meet them is, you have to challenge them. I suppose that tale will be told next Saturday night.

“Obviously they’ve had a great run in league and championship in the past few years. They took a holiday and I hope they enjoyed their holiday very much and aren’t quite over it yet.”

Dublin also got their Division One campaign up and running with a 0-18 to 0-11 victory against Cavan at a bustling Breffni Park.

