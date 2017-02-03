Housing boost for Magheramason

The development at Victoria Meadows will be a mix of semi-detached and terraced homes.

Welcoming the decision to approve the new builds, chair of the Planning Committee, Cllr John Boyle, said: “The provision of additional housing is welcome news for the Magheramason area and will be a substantial boost to the local economy.”

Derry City and Strabane Council’s Chief Executive John Kelpie also welcomed the decision.

“The provision of new housing in rural areas was one of the key deliverables of the developing Community Plan/Inclusive Growth Plan,” Mr Kelpie said.