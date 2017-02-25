+44 (0)28 7188 2100
Housing prices rising fast across Strabane and Derry

Posted: 9:17 am February 25, 2017
HOUSING prices are rising faster in Strabane and Derry than in any other part of the North.

Latest figures from the Department of Finance reveal that in 2016 the cost of a home here rose by 11 per-cent with the average price of a house now standing at £108,464.

While every part of Northern Ireland saw house prices go up last year, four areas saw a drop off during the final quarter of 2016.

Again though Strabane and Derry bucked the trend, with a three per-cent increase recorded between the third and fourth quarters of last year alone.

While prices may be rising faster than any other location, Strabane and Derry is still the cheapest place to live.

Nearest to it in terms of average property cost is Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon where homes are selling for £111,137.

The most expensive place to live in the North is the Lisburn and Castlereagh council district where the average house price is sitting at £149,600.

Across the UK, house prices ended up last year £15,000 higher on average than when the year started.

