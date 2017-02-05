Hughie preparing to lose his long locks for charity

A STRABANE cancer survivor is to shed his locks as part of a fundraiser for the nurses who looked after him during his illness.

Hughie Kelly turns 60 next month and to mark the occasion he has agreed to shave his head for Macmillan.

His three foot strands will then be sent off to be made into wigs for young people who have lost their hair through illness.

Hughie himself beat cancer two years ago and is still in a five year period of remission.

He said that by shedding his locks for Macmillan, he hoped he could give something back to the nurses who helped him when he was unwell.

“I shaved my hair a couple of years ago for the Joe McGarrigle appeal. It has got really long again now and with my 60th birthday around the corner, I decided I would shave it off and have a bit of a night for charity,” Hughie said.

“I had cancer myself and when I was being treated at the City Hospital in Belfast, the Macmillan nurses were really good to me. So it will be nice to be able to give something back to them,” the 59-year-old added.

The charity head shave night will be held in Christy’s Bar, Strabane, on February 17. A fundraising bucket has already been left in the bar and everyone is welcome to attend on the night.