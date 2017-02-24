Land to be vested at accident black spot

THE Department for Infrastructure is to vest land at a notorious accident black spot near the Glebe.

A junction at Bellspark Road and Prospect Road has been the scene of countless collisions over the years.

In response to growing public anger, the Department for Infrastructure has applied to secure land which will open the junction and significantly improve sightlines.

Confirming their plans, the department said, “The intention to vest lands is to facilitate a sightline improvement scheme at the Prospect Road/Bellspark Road junction.

“The proposed scheme will improve the sightlines on the Clady approach to the junction and will also give better visibility for motorists emerging from the Prospect Road.”

Sinn Féin’s Maolíosa McHugh has been campaigning for better road conditions in the area for some time. He welcomed the move but said it did not go far enough.

“This is a point I have been arguing for a long time and while the department’s application is to be appreciated, it does not go far enough in addressing the problem,” Cllr McHugh said.

“I would argue that it should be a staggered junction and that they should have vested land directly opposite the Prospect Bar to create that staggered junction.

“Just at Christmas there, there was an accident where a lorry, having come around the corner, hit another vehicle.

“For the number of near tragic accidents that have happened at that junction, it only takes one for a lorry to come around there and kill a car full of people.

“I appreciate the efforts the Department for Infrastructure has made and it will go some way to improving the sightlines. But for me, it doesn’t go far enough,” Maolíosa McHugh added.