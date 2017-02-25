Launch of North-West Angling Fair

HUNDREDS of fishing enthusiasts will cast their lines in the direction of Strabane this April for the North West Angling Fair.

Following on from the success of last year, the fair is again set to attract some of the UK and Ireland’s top fly dressers, casters and anglers.

Running over the weekend of April 8 and 9 and from 10am to 5pm each day,the two day festival of fishing promises to be another huge success.

Advertisement

Firming up details of this year’s fair at the official launch under Strabane’s pedestrian bridge, Mayor Alderman Hilary McClintock said,

“Last year’s event was a huge success and we are delighted that it is happening again this year. The council is very keen to support events that showcase our local area and promote sport and we believe this event has huge potential in terms of actively promoting the Strabane area for fishing tourism.

“The event is also a great way of getting people out and about and encouraging more people to enjoy fishing and the River Mourne,” she said.

Among the well known faces set to make an appearance at this year’s festival are television celebrity Paul Young of ‘Hooked on Scotland’ fame, fly dresser specialist Peter O’Reilly who is best known for his books ‘Flies of Ireland’ and Henrik Mortensen who has worked professionally in the field of fly tackle design and development for almost 30 years.

There will be a series of outdoor casting demonstrations at the River Mourne under the pedestrian bridge and daily talks on a range of topics.

Festival and Events Co-ordinator with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Liz Cunningham, said the event promised to have something for all the family.

“The North West Angling Fair was a fantastic event last year and we have really built on the positive feedback from those who took part to make it another great success and a real family occasion not just for fishing enthusiasts.

“In addition to having some of the top fishing experts in attendance we have lots of demonstrations and talks and on top of all that it is free. All we need are some big catches on the day.”

For further information www.derrystrabane.com/anglingfair.