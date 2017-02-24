Lifford mum scoops €22,000 on RTE’s Winning Streak

JOANNE Gallagher from Lifford picked up a cool €22,000 recently on the Winning Streak gameshow on RTE.

She was one of five players from Kilkenny, Kildare, Carlow and Dublin who won prizes to the value of €166,000.

In the audience on the night supporting Ms Gallagher was her husband Paul and their four children, Kenan (18), Ronan (14), Sheree (8) and four-year-old Chloe as well as her three sisters, Tracey, Tina and Wendy and her brother Declan.

A care assistant in Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar, Ms Gallagher (35) is the second youngest of six. She was returning home from work the previous Saturday night when she received a very excited call from her sister, Tina. It took a while for Joanne to realise the excitement was because her name had been called out on Winning Streak.

Presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, the second show in the series took place in RTÉ Studios. The biggest winner on the night was Bridget Fitzpatrick from Carlow who won prizes to the value of €59,000.