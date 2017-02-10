Major cleaning operation along by-pass this Sunday

MOTORISTS and local residents are being advised that mechanical cleaning works will be carried out on part of the Great Northern link road from Railway Street to Melmount Road in Strabane this Sunday, between 8am and 12pm.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said that it was agreed the planned works will be carried out on Sunday in an effort to minimise disruption to commuters.

A spokesperson, “This is a very busy road and in need of a clean and tidy up. Our main priority is to carry out these cleansing works safely and with minimum disruption for commuters. We would encourage motorists to co-operate fully with us.”