+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com
Strabane Chronicle Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeBreaking News

Major cleaning operation along by-pass this Sunday

Posted: 3:02 pm February 10, 2017
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
Roadworks-34-460x281
 
MOTORISTS and local residents are being advised that mechanical cleaning works will be carried out on part of the Great Northern link road from Railway Street to Melmount Road in Strabane this Sunday, between 8am and 12pm.
 
A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said that it was agreed the planned works will be carried out on Sunday in an effort to minimise disruption to commuters.
 
A spokesperson, “This is a very busy road and in need of a clean and tidy up. Our main priority is to carry out these cleansing works safely and with minimum disruption for commuters. We would encourage motorists to co-operate fully with us.”

 

Posted: 3:02 pm February 10, 2017
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Strabane Chronicle.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Strabane Chronicle is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 15 Main Street, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, BT82 8AS