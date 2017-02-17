Martin’s tale of battling the booze gets e-book release

Advertisement AUTHOR Martin ‘Jim’ McFadden has released a follow up to his critically acclaimed book ‘Sober I Am Not Afraid’.

‘Don’t Go There’ will be published shortly on Amazon as an e-book and traces Martin’s remarkable journey from down and out alcoholic to devout Christian.

Where ‘Sober I Am Not Afraid’ recalled the author’s spiral into a chaotic life of booze, bruises and brushes with the law, ‘Don’t Go There’ examines his rehabilitation, something that was down in no small part to a chance meeting with his now wife, Strabane woman Liz Sweeney.

Martin’s latest book is written in three stages – excerpts from his original work which includes the incredible story of how he drank a £90,000 claim, his recovery and finally the start of his spiritual journey.

Speaking ahead of the publication of ‘Don’t Go There ‘as an e-book for the first time, the Donegal man, who has now been sober for a decade, said, “I always prayed to St Anthony and the turning point for me came when Liz asked me to go to see Fr William Rafferty.

“I went to see him and he asked me to do a Rosary. I told him I didn’t know how and he showed me. As I was going he gave me a set of Rosary beads and I began saying the Rosary every day.

“I saw that as a sign because years before I had wakened on a bus in England and there was a nun sitting beside me. She gave me her Rosary but I gave it away.

“Then I met Bishop Edward Daly and he gave me the Rosary too. But I gave that away too.

“So when Fr Rafferty gave me his, I knew it was meant to be and it changed my life. I went back to Confessions and after many, many years, I started going to Mass again,” said Martin.

The foreword to ‘Don’t Go There’ was penned by Séamus Hegarty, the retired Bishop of Derry. He describes it as both a fascinating and thrilling read.

“When Martin requested me to look through the contents of his book, little did I know when I agreed to do so that I was given access to a document of a personal profile of the author,” writes Bishop Hegarty.

“It is a substantial account of the life of one who had more than a few escapades at home and abroad. The good news is that he survived many years in England by his capacity to defend and protect himself and his trust in God’s love. Fortunately Liz, his wife, was his support and inspiration.”

Honest, stark, hilarious, inspiring and moving, ‘Don’t Go There’ is a stunning portrait of a man who has been to the depths of despair but who has managed to claw his way back to share his story with the world.

‘Don’t Go There’ will be available on Amazon within the coming weeks.

Martin added, “There is a message in there and it is that no matter how far or how low you get, there is no such thing as a lost cause.

“I was lost for years and if I can get sober, anyone can.”