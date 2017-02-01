McCAULEY, Mary Ellen

McCAULEY (née Duffy) (Clady and formerly of Urney) January 30th, 2017 at Altnagelvin Hospital, Mary Ellen, R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Daniel, much loved mother of Declan, Loraine, Donna and the late Seamus and sister of Danny and the late Jim and Dickie. Funeral took place from her home, 27 Cluney Gardens, Clady on Wednesday February 1st at 1.15 pm for Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop at 2 pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchild, brother and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Parkinson’s Society, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.