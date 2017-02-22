McSHANE, Maureen

McSHANE (née Melaugh) (Strabane and formerly of Dunamanagh) February 16th 2017 at her home, Maureen, R.I.P. Beloved wife of Danny, much loved mother of Pauline, Rhonda, Adrian, Ryan, Kieran and the late Daniel and dearly loved grandmother of Lauren, Mark, Conan, Roise and Oran and sister of Kathleen, Colm, John, Christine and the late Eilish. Funeral took place from her home, 2 Landsdowne Park, Strabane on Saturday February 18th at 10.15 am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cloughcor at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane