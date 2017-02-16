It’s a must win game – Tyrone midfielder



PERFORMANCE is the buzz word for the Tyrone senior hurlers against Louth this Sunday afternoon as they continue their Division 3A NHL campaign with a testing trip to Darver.

An opening round defeat was not what the county had hoped for as they entertained Monaghan but despite a 3-15 to 1-11 reversal against their Ulster neighbours, Mattie Lennon’s men showed plenty of promise to suggest that they are more than capable of turning their season around.

Midfielder Dermot Begley was critical of Tyrone’s first half showing in Omagh and, he was determined to avoid a repeat scenario this weekend against the Wee County. “It took us 25 to 30 minutes to get into the game against Monaghan.

“We really struggled to match them and you could see that Monaghan were up for the challenge. It was a hard game to play in and, we struggled to get decent ball into our forwards. It was very costly for us and we cannot afford to start as slow or as poorly again,” he stated.

“We had a good spell towards the end of the half and, having hit four points in a row we thought we were still in it at half time, but once Monaghan got the first few scores in the second half they got their tails up and they were very difficult to stop. For whatever reason it just didn’t happen for us. We have put plenty of effort in on the training field, but we never brought that same level of intensity into the Monaghan game.”

Louth also suffered a heavy defeat when losing out to Donegal in Letterkenny and, with the four competing teams facing each other on a home and away basis this term, the Eire Og’s clubman agreed that victory is now a must for the O’Neill men on Sunday

“This weekend we have to beat Louth. It is a must win game for us because we are looking towards promotion and a place in the final. To do that we have to deliver a performance against them because we certainly didn’t perform on Sunday,” he declared.