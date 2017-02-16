+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com
Strabane Chronicle Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportGAA

It’s a must win game – Tyrone midfielder

Posted: 12:33 pm February 16, 2017
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
Tyrone need a 'Wee' win in Louth

Tyrone need a ‘Wee’ win in Louth


PERFORMANCE is the buzz word for the Tyrone senior hurlers against Louth this Sunday afternoon as they continue their Division 3A NHL campaign with a testing trip to Darver.
 
An opening round defeat was not what the county had hoped for as they entertained Monaghan but despite a 3-15 to 1-11 reversal against their Ulster neighbours, Mattie Lennon’s men showed plenty of promise to suggest that they are more than capable of turning their season around.
 
Midfielder Dermot Begley was critical of Tyrone’s first half showing in Omagh and, he was determined to avoid a repeat scenario this weekend against the Wee County. “It took us 25 to 30 minutes to get into the game against Monaghan.
 
“We really struggled to match them and you could see that Monaghan were up for the challenge. It was a hard game to play in and, we struggled to get decent ball into our forwards. It was very costly for us and we cannot afford to start as slow or as poorly again,” he stated.
 
“We had a good spell towards the end of the half and, having hit four points in a row we thought we were still in it at half time, but once Monaghan got the first few scores in the second half they got their tails up and they were very difficult to stop. For whatever reason it just didn’t happen for us. We have put plenty of effort in on the training field, but we never brought that same level of intensity into the Monaghan game.”
 
Louth also suffered a heavy defeat when losing out to Donegal in Letterkenny and, with the four competing teams facing each other on a home and away basis this term, the Eire Og’s clubman agreed that victory is now a must for the O’Neill men on Sunday
 
“This weekend we have to beat Louth. It is a must win game for us because we are looking towards promotion and a place in the final. To do that we have to deliver a performance against them because we certainly didn’t perform on Sunday,” he declared.

Posted: 12:33 pm February 16, 2017
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
Harte focused on positives after Dubs draw

SOME positives outweigh whatever immediate frustrations Tyrone may be harbouring after their high profile clash with All-Ireland champions, Dublin.

Ex-Dub says Tyrone will relish upsetting the applecart

RAY Cosgrove believes that Tyrone will relish the opportunity to upset the applecart in Saturday night's league clash against...

Harte hopes the Dubs had a great holiday!

TYRONE boss Mickey Harte hopes the Dubs realy enjoyed their recent holiday in Jamaica !

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Strabane Chronicle.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Strabane Chronicle is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 15 Main Street, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, BT82 8AS