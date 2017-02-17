Plans for CCTV in Strabane town centre move closer

THE introduction of CCTV cameras to Strabane town centre have moved a step closer.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed recently that seven cameras have now been costed.

If the necessary budget can be secured, the matter is likely to be tabled before council members for final approval.

The issue of surveillance cameras for Strabane town centre has been batted about for several years and since the council merger, there appears to have been a warming towards the idea by local councillors.

Derry currently has 85 cameras in place which have assisted the authorities on countless occasions in capturing those behind assaults, thefts and criminal damage.

Discussions towards introducing CCTV to Strabane have gathered speed recently in the wake of a number of serious assaults, particularly that of Luke Beattie.

He had part of his ear bitten off when he was set upon by two as of yet unidentified males outside a pizza parlour on Christmas Eve.

Sinn Féin’s Maolíosa McHugh is a member of the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

He said he would support the installation of CCTV but only under the right circumstances.

“In the past in Castlederg, CCTV cameras were used to suit particular agendas and that is something I was concerned about,” Cllr McHugh said.

“But I have been led to believe by party colleagues that the way they operate in Derry, it is entirely different and that it is an independent body monitoring them.

“On a totally personal level, I am not opposed to CCTV and the way they can help to film criminal behaviour. What is crucial though is how it is monitored and who the coverage is available to.

“But as I said, I have been reassured by party colleagues in Derry that the system they have is independent and in no way abused by the security forces,” Maolíosa McHugh added.