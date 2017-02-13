+44 (0)28 7188 2100
Police issue fresh appeal in Andrew Burns murder case

Posted: 12:07 pm February 13, 2017
Andrew Burns who was shot dead nine years this week.

Andrew Burns who was shot dead nine years this week.

 

NINE years on from the murder of Strabane man Andrew Burns, the Gardai have renewed their appeal for information into his killing.

 
Mr Burns was 27 when he was gunned down in a paramilitary shooting at Donnyloop, Castlefinn. To date one man has been convicted in relation to the gun attack but in a fresh appeal today, a day after the ninth anniversary of the killing, the Gardai say they believe others involved in the shooting remain at large.

A Gardai spokesperson said, “We believe that a number of people were involved in this murder and to date a number of people have been arrested and questioned in connection with the investigation both in this jurisdiction and in Northern Ireland.

“An Garda Síochána are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements but Gardaí believe that there are still people who have information which may assist with the investigation.

“Gardaí wish to renew their appeal for anyone with information no matter how insignificant it may seem to come forward to assist with this investigation and they may contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

