Police urge caution over £50 notes as fakes surface

THE PSNI in Strabane has employed the hashtag #fakefiftydabs in a bid to highlight counterfeit £50 notes that are doing the rounds.

Police are appealing to business owners and employees to be vigilant when handling money and to keep a particular eye out for notes bearing the serial numbers:

BE04 445628

FR11 348272

EP03 346555

AV14 450914

A spokesperson said, “It’s important that staff have the right tools and knowledge to detect fake notes in order to protect your business. There are a number of things to look out for which are detailed below:

• Does the main printing feel raised?

• Can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light?

• Does the note feel crisp and not limp, waxy or shiny?

• Is the print clear, sharp and well defined?

• Are the colours clear and distinct? Compare the suspect note against a note which is known to be genuine.

• Is the security thread continuous when the note is held up to the light?

“There are also a number of steps which can be taken to raise awareness among customers and also to deter criminals,” the PSNI added.

“Display clear warning signs stating that checks will be carried out. Also ensure store staff are aware of how to examine notes and have a policy for your staff to follow on discovery of a counterfeit note. This should include the retention of the note and contacting the police, with a description of the person passing the suspect banknote notes.”