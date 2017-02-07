Porter nets hat-trick for Athletic

AARON Porter grabbed a first half hat-trick as Strabane Athletic returned to winning ways with a convincing win at Dungiven on Saturday.

Porter opened the scoring from a lay-off by Conor Carlin before doubling the advantage by galloping onto a through ball from Conal Crawford.

Lynch pulled a goal back for the hosts but Porter completed his three-hit from the penalty spot to give Athletic a 3-1 interval lead.

Daryll O’Kane netted a second for Dungiven on the resumption of the second half but that was as good as it got for the hosts.

Strabane manager Neil Carlin introduced subs Oran Shane and Aodhan Doherty and it was two late goals by the latter which banked the points for the visitors.

This week Strabane host Newbuildings while Ardstraw entertain Trojans.

