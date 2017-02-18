Public urged to raise Bell Gray closure with candidates

Advertisement TRADE union Unison is urging the public to raise the closure of Bell Gray Nursing Home with election candidates on the doorsteps.

At the time Apex said the home was in need of extensive upgrades and that it would be “impossible to continue to operate” the facility. They also assured families that the closure would be phased in over a two year period.

But Unison accused Apex of “damn lies” over its reasoning for closing Bell Gray. They said an inspection by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) contradicted the housing body’s claim that the home was in dire need of immediate refurbishment.

Ahead of next month’s Assembly elections, Unison’s Community Branch Secretary Niall McCarroll has called on the voters to raise the closure of Bell Gray Nursing Home with candidates on the doorsteps.

He said that while there was nothing anyone could have done to head off the home’s demise, changes were needed to ensure similar closures did not occur elsewhere.

Mr McCarroll said, “Apex Housing Association took the decision in April to close Bell Gray Nursing Home in Newtownstewart. They announced at the time that this would be a phased closure over a two year period. Bell Gray Nursing Home closed three months later with the loss of 13 jobs and 33 elderly residents all over 70 years of age being told to pack up and move out of their home.

“UNISON fought as hard as was possible in attempting to overturn the decision by APEX Housing Association to close Bell Gray Nursing Home. But unfortunately there was nothing anyone could do to prevent the closure, something which during the campaign increasingly could not be justified in terms of the reasons being put forward and in fact much of the information was inaccurate and misleading.

“UNISON appreciated the valued support from everyone involved in our campaign to save Bell Gray Nursing Home.

“The six West Tyrone MLAs at the time and the sitting MP could do nothing and had no power to keep Bell Gray Nursing Home open, even after the reasons for its closure were exposed.

“The care and support of the elderly members of our community is not a business and out-sourced contracts must include social clauses which prevent, at a whim, organisations closing down much need community facilities.

“As we face into another election in West Tyrone and across the North, UNISON ask that the electorate make the care of the vulnerable a priority. When the candidates come looking for your vote ask them what will they do to demand that the necessary changes are made to the current contracts so that those elected by the people can protect the people when the call comes,” Niall McCarroll added.