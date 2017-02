Tyrone’s National League Division One clash with Cavan at Healy Park has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

The Red Hand hurlers also saw their game with Donegal called off after the match had initially been switched to Carrickmore after heavy rain overnight and this morning.

Back in Omagh, match referee David Gough walked the pitch at around 1.25pm and decided that the game against the Breffni county could not go ahead.