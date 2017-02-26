Riversdale ‘well past sell-by date’



THE number of complaints being lodged about the deteriorating state of Strabane’s Riversdale Leisure Centre is on the rise.

Council’s Head of Leisure and Community, Barry O’Hagan, outlined to a meeting on Thursday that money left over from the council’s 2016/17 sports budget is to be reinvested into leisure facilities both in Strabane and Derry.

He said that while there were medium to long term plans to address the issue of the district’s crumbling leisure centres, in the short term investment was needed in order to keep places like Riversdale fit for purpose.

Complaints about the worsening condition of some the buildings have increased, Mr O’Hagan said.

“Whilst significant investment in council leisure facilities is evident in Foyle Arena, Melvin Sports Complex, Derg Valley Leisure Centre and Brooke Park Sports Centre, the public and customers’ expectations of all facilities is very evident with officers and members currently experiencing an increased level of complaints in relation to the standard and lack of investment in older facilities,” he told the Guildhall.

“Currently there are some key health and safety, child protection and maintenance concerns that need addressed in the short term and these require a significant amount of reinvestment.”

Ulster Unionist Derek Hussey said Riversdale Leisure Centre was “well past its sell by date” and that the local authority needed to remain focussed on new leisure provision for the town.

“I welcome the report and obviously the issues around health and safety, maintenance and child protection,” Cllr Hussey said.

“But there is new provision needed for many areas, a prime example of which is Riversdale in Strabane which is well past its sell by date. I hope it is recognised that this is just a stop gap measure and we continue to forge ahead with the necessary provision in that area,” Derek Hussey added.