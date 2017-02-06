Searches continue for missing man

The Strabane sister of the young man who entered the River Foyle on Thursday has issued a heartbreaking plea with the public to come and help them find her only brother.

Searches intensified at the weekend for 23-year-old Jack Glenn, a promising young cricketer and footballer who was living in the Waterside area of Derry, after he went into the river on Thursday morning. Hundreds of people embarked on riverside searches during daylight hours between the Peace Bridge and Foyle Bridge and at Culmore Point. People took to the river in kayaks and boats and have brought drones to the scour the area for the tragic young man’s body.

His heartbroken sister Katie Glenn (21) paid tribute to her ‘amazing brother who lit up every room he went into’ and asked for people to join her and her mum Hester, who is also from Strabane, to continue searching to bring Jack back to their family.

“We are all so devastated,” said Katie. “But we have to be strong to just try and get my brother back. We want to get him home with us for a short while and get him safe.

“There are hundreds of people here today. It is crazy the amount of support we have had. Our family and friends are here but there are hundreds of people we don’t even know, who I’ve never seen before in my life, who have come out to help, determined to find my brother. That means so, so much.”

Katie paid tribute to her big brother, a man she said was very much loved and exceptionally talented.

“Jack just lit up every room he walked into,” she said. “He was so sporty, so talented at everything he put his hand to, he was amazing. He was my brother and my best friend.

“Our family will be here every minute of every day until we get Jack back, and we hope everyone else will too. We can’t thank everyone enough. I can’t even put into words what their help means to me. Jack would be so, so proud of everybody who is helping.”

As darkness fell on Saturday evening, the family were joined by hundreds of people on Derry’s Peace Bridge for a candlelight vigil in memory of Jack.

Searches co-ordinated by Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR) will continue along the River Foyle and at Culmore in the coming days.

A Twitter hashtag #GetJackBack has been set up for those on the searches and those wishing to offer support to the family.