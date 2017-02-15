+44 (0)28 7188 2100
STIRLING, Sam

Posted: 2:33 pm February 15, 2017

STIRLING, Sam (Strabane) February 7th 2017 at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Omagh, late of 3 Hillmount Grove, Strabane. Beloved husband of the late Elsie, loving father of Victoria, Laurence and Virginia and father-in-law of Janet, also much loved grandpa of Jane, Philip and his wife Ashleigh and great-grandpa of Sam. Loving brother of the late Sadie, Meta, Ellie and John. Funeral service took place in Strabane Presbyterian Church on Friday 10th with burial afterwards in Urney cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Glen Caring c/o William Kee Funeral Directors, 1A Finn View, Urney Road, Strabane.
Will be loved and remembered always by the entire family circle.

