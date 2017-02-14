Strabane tops the table of loved up towns in the North

WHEN it comes to saying I love you, Strabane is the place to be this Valentine’s Day it seems.

Asda recently compiled a ‘love league’ of Northern Ireland’s towns based on its sales of Valentine’s products over the last two years.

Of all its stores, the folk of Larne spent the least on flowers and chocolates in 2016. It seems they’ve a long way to go if they’re to move up the love league and compete with romance-laden Strabane which topped the Asda chart – selling 43 per-cent more red roses and 39 per-cent more chocolate heart lollipops than any other NI store.

Love was also bubbling over in North Belfast where Asda’s Shore Road store claimed runner up position in the league, closely followed by Asda Kilkeel – where each store respectively sold 34 per-cent and 28 per-cent more champagne and prosecco compared to the previous year.

At the other end of the scale, the sweet-toothed folks of Ballyclare spent the second least amount on flowers but purchased 36 per-cent more Valentine’s chocolates than any other NI Asda store.

Asda Strabane’s Community ‘Cupid’, Matthew Tracey has donned his wings to help any struggling suitors step it up a gear this year. He’ll be poised with bow and arrow in hand to strike the hearts of any potential ‘Valentine-aphobes’, offering advice and guidance on the best gifts to ensure romance continues to blossom in the town.

“Whilst attitudes to Valentine’s Day vary across Northern Ireland we know Asda shoppers are a romantic bunch at heart. My mission as Asda’s Community Cupid is to help our customers spread the love and ensure Strabane maintains its position at the top of the Love League this year,” said Matthew.