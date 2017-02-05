Tyrone prove too strong for gritty Roscommon

A SIX-POINT margin of victory doesn’t tell the whole tale as Tyrone clinched a 0-18 to 1-9 win over a resilient Roscommon in today’s Division One opener at Healy Park.

Under a veil of fog that gradually faded, the Red Hand defence was carved open like a knife through hot butter on three separate occasions in the opening 35 minutes – and they have goalkeeper Mickey O’Neill to thank that they only conceded one goal as a consequence.

On the flipside, Tyrone were at their devilish counter-attacking best for much of this afternoon’s display, exemplified by fine build-up play from Niall Sludden, Peter Harte and Tiernan McCann, while Mark Bradley struck two superlative points in the final quarter.

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte cut a reasonably content figure after proceedings, but he isn’t getting carried away either with Dublin lying in wait in Saturday evening’s round two encounter at Croke Park.

Harte said: “It might be a test too early, you don’t want to meet the champions so soon in your campaign. Having said that, who knows when the best time to meet them is, you have to challenge them. I suppose that tale will be told next Saturday night.

“Obviously they’ve had a great run in league and championship in the past few years. They took a holiday and I hope they enjoyed their holiday very much and aren’t quite over it yet.”

