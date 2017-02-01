Ventures II take Derry by storm

VENTURES II attended the Karate Northern Ireland (KNI) competition in the Foyle arena Derry on Sunday, the first to be held outside of Belfast.

Hundreds of competitors converged on the new state of the art venue to battle it out for the prizes on offer.

With great enthusiasm and skill Ventures II took to the mats and showed what they had to offer.

Juniors and kadets took part in kata and kumite events for their respective grades and faced up to their equals in a bid to out perform them on the day. At the end of the day Ventures II came away with twenty medals in total.

There were outstanding performances on the day from all competitors but shining through for team Ventures II was Laura McCurdy with two golds in kata and kumite, Corey Cairns with a silver in kata and gold in kumite and also Conal Donnelly with a bronze in kata and silver in kumite.

Not to be outdone the rest of the team also brought home the goods with Jake Boggs getting bronze in kumite, Nikyla Love bronze in both kata and kumite, Jodie Brennan bronze in kKata, Oisin Finlay bronze in kumite, Georgia Bullouch bronze in kata, Chloe Boggs silver in kumite, Calum Lynch gold in kata, Dylan Boggs silver in kumite, Aoife Breslin silver in both kata and kumite, Conor Healey silver in kumite.

Ventures II would like to thank all their members for putting on a great display and upholding the club’s fantastic record and reputation.

The club would like to also thank the many parents and supporters who travelled to the event and supported the club. No doubt this will stand the competitors well for their upcoming trip to Sheffield to take part in UK national championships.

