Weather warning: Strabane braced for wintry blast

THE Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for Tyrone which is expected to come into force from this evening (Wednesday).

The yellow weather warning states that Tyrone can expect heavy rain, gale force winds and snow on higher ground. Officials warned that snow could also fall on lower levels.

They also warned of localised flooding and risk of travel disruption caused by the adverse weather.

A spell of heavy rain will develop across Northern Ireland during Thursday morning. Periods of snowfall are expected in amongst this, predominantly over higher ground but with a risk to lower levels for a time. Finally, later on Thursday morning, gale force winds are expected as the system clears to the east.

The Met Office urged the public to be aware of the potential for some travel disruption, localised flooding and surface spray as expected rainfall totals of 20-30 mm could bring some localised flooding and surface water issues.

They also urged caution as expected snowfall and gusts of 55 mph expected later this morning could see drivers face difficult travel conditions and some minor travel disruption.