WILSON, Margaret (née Lynch) – The death has taken place February 20th 2017 at the Three Rivers Care Home, Omagh of Margaret Wilson (née Lynch) late of Mulvey House and formerly of Church View, Strabane. Much loved mother of Lydia, dearly loved grandmother of Michael and Louisa and sister of the late Bridget, Eileen, Joe and Charlie. Funeral leaving Quigley’s Funeral Home on Tuesday (February 21st) at 5.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (February 22nd) at 10 am, Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul